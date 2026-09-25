India's 'cockroach' movement to protest from Oct. 2 if poll chief does not quit by Saturday
India's 'cockroach' youth movement threatens nationwide protests from Oct. 2 if election chief Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign amid voter list dispute allegations
MUMBAI: India's 'cockroach' youth movement will launch nationwide protests on October 2 if the country's chief election officer, Gyanesh Kumar, does not resign by Saturday, founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Friday.
Opposition groups and the self-named 'Cockroach Janta Party' have demanded Kumar's resignation after a newspaper report said his deputies had questioned him over changes to voter lists that opposition groups say benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.
"If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India," Dipke said in a post on X.
CJP on Thursday demanded that Kumar quit within 48 hours.
The Election Commission of India said that differences among officers were normal in any institution and that all its actions were lawful.