India's 'cockroach' movement to protest from Oct. 2 if poll ...

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India's 'cockroach' youth movement threatens nationwide protests from Oct. 2 if election chief Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign amid voter list dispute allegations

File photo of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party

MUMBAI: India's 'cockroach' youth movement ​will launch nationwide protests ‌on ​October 2 if the country's chief election officer, Gyanesh Kumar, does not resign by Saturday, founder Abhijeet Dipke ⁠said on Friday.



Opposition groups and the self-named 'Cockroach Janta Party' have demanded Kumar's resignation ‌after a newspaper report said his deputies had questioned ‌him over changes to voter lists ‌that opposition groups say ‌benefit Prime ‌Minister Narendra Modi's party.



"If Gyanesh Kumar does ​not resign ‌by ​tomorrow, CJP will begin ⁠its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, ​and ⁠take it ⁠to cities across India," Dipke said in a post ⁠on X.



CJP on Thursday demanded that Kumar quit within 48 hours.



The Election Commission of India said ‌that differences among officers were normal in any ​institution and that all its actions were lawful.

