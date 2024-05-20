Iran initiates power transition procedures after president's helicopter crash

Iran has begun the process of transferring power following the helicopter crash incident that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several other local officials.

Vice-president Mohammad Mokhber has assumed the presidency of Iran for a period of 50 days starting from today, based on constitutional provisions that grant the Supreme Leader the right to issue a decree authorising all powers to the first deputy of the Iranian president as the acting president of the country within the legal period of 50 days. Consequently, the interim president has appointed Ali Bagheri as acting foreign minister.

Iranian sources expect that the date for the presidential elections will be determined after the formation of the committee mandated by the constitution, which includes the interim president, the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the head of the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i.

