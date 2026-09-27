Iran insists diplomacy is the only path forward after Trump rejects Hormuz proposal

Iran insists diplomacy is the only path forward after Trump ...

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Tehran says reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains conditional on its demands being met through negotiations

File picture of U.S. President Donald Trump. "They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House. REUTERS

Washington/United Nations/Cairo: Iran said on Sunday that diplomacy remains the only way to resolve its conflict with the United States and Israel after US President Donald Trump said he had rejected an Iranian proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending hostilities.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media. He added that "only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock".

Iran unveiled its proposal last week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying it had been conveyed to the United States through Qatari mediators.

Trump said on Saturday that he had rejected the proposal.

"They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Araqchi said mediators facilitating contacts between Iran and the United States had not officially conveyed any US rejection of the proposal.

"We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them," he said.

The United States has imposed an economic blockade on Iran as part of efforts to pressure Tehran to halt attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping traffic has been significantly reduced.

A US official described discussions with Iran through mediators as "positive and constructive".

Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday that the proposed agreement would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and pausing regional fighting.

"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," he said.

The proposal could potentially lead to wider talks on mutually agreed issues, including Iran's nuclear programme.

However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would show no flexibility on its nuclear programme even if the United States accepted the proposal.

The official said Iran would not make concessions regarding uranium enrichment or the transfer of highly enriched uranium outside the country.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with CBS that Tehran was prepared for talks on its nuclear programme and other issues but would not accept "bullying or coercion".

"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks," Pezeshkian said.