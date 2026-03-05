Iran: No Intention To Close Strait Of Hormuz At This Stage

Emirates 24/7 — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his country has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz, though he did not rule out such an option should Israel and the United States persist with their warfare.

"We have no intention of closing the Strait at this stage. We have not closed it," Araghchi told NBC News. "It is the ships and oil tankers that are not attempting to cross because they fear being targeted by one side or the other."