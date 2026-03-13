Israeli raids target Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Bekaa and the South

World

Emirates 24/7 — Israeli aircraft launched raids on Friday morning targeting the Bar Elias area in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon and the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army also issued a warning to residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut. Additionally, the raids targeted the Nabaa area in Mount Lebanon, the Jnah area in the capital, Beirut, and several southern regions.

On Friday morning, Israeli aircraft raided a residential apartment in the Bar Elias area in the central Bekaa, targeting "al-Jama’a al-Islamiya" official Yousef al-Dahouk, leading to his injury and the death of his two sons, Abdul Rahman and Mosaab. Israeli warplanes also launched a raid on the Fawwar area in the city of Sidon, as announced by the official Lebanese National News Agency. The Israeli army issued an urgent warning to residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahouitat al-Ghadir, and Chyah, asking them to evacuate their homes.

An ambulance was hit by an Israeli raid at dawn on the bridge of the town of Tayr Felsay in southern Lebanon, with damage limited to property. One person was killed in an Israeli raid targeting a car in the Jnah area of Beirut. An Israeli drone targeted a residential apartment at dawn in the Nabaa - Bourj Hammoud area in Mount Lebanon, according to the National News Agency. The agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a raid at night targeting the southern town of Qlaileh, resulting in injuries. Furthermore, the outskirts of the towns of Qawzah and Ramieh were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, and a raid last night targeted the Tayr Felsay bridge over the Litani River, cutting off traffic.