Italy Denies Permission for US Military Aircraft to Land at Sigonella Air Base

World

Italy has denied permission for United States military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily prior to their deployment to the Middle East, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports.

According to the daily Corriere della Sera, "some U.S. bombers" were scheduled to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the region. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify the number of aircraft involved or the exact timing of the request. Reports indicated that authorization was withheld because Washington had not sought formal clearance and Italy’s military leadership was not consulted, as required under bilateral treaties governing the use of U.S. installations in the country.

The Italian Defense Ministry had no immediate comment on the matter. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has previously stated that any such requests would require parliamentary authorization. The move comes amid pressure from center-left opposition parties, who have urged the government to block the use of Italian bases to avoid direct involvement in the escalating regional conflict.

The diplomatic tension coincides with intensifying hostilities on the ground, where military sources reported ten fatalities in Lebanon since the start of the recent military operations, including four deaths announced on Tuesday. Recent figures indicate that at least 261 troops have been injured, 22 of them seriously, since the onset of the latest wave of fighting.