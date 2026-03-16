Japan-US Coordination on Maritime Security Following Trump's Call for Hormuz Coalition

World

— Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held a telephone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, on Monday, following President Donald Trump’s call for allies to form a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. During the call, Motegi emphasized that ensuring the freedom and safety of navigation in the strait is of paramount importance to the international community and global energy security.

According to a summary published by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the two ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, including developments related to Iran. Minister Motegi reaffirmed Japan's condemnation of actions targeting civilian and energy infrastructure in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that Japan has not yet reached a decision regarding the deployment of warships to the region, with officials confirming that no such request was made by Secretary Rubio during the discussion. Both sides underscored their continued cooperation ahead of Prime Minister Takaichi's scheduled visit to Washington this week.