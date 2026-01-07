Joint Statement Between United Arab Emirates, African Union Commission

On 6th January 2026, the United Arab Emirates and the African Union Commission (AUC) held a high-level meeting in Addis Ababa between Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AUC, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State.

The meeting built on the first round of political consultations held in Abu Dhabi on 13th September 2025, within the framework of the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding, and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to further strengthening the UAE–AU partnership.

Both sides reviewed progress achieved since the inaugural consultations, exchanged views on priority areas of cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to sustained political dialogue.

They converged on the centrality of Agenda 2063, in particular the flagship initiative “Silencing the Guns by 2030,” as well as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), underscoring the mutually reinforcing relationship between peace, security, trade and development.

In this regard, they agreed to intensify cooperation in support of these strategic priorities, recognising that durable peace underpins economic integration, while expanded trade and investment contribute to stability, resilience and sustainable development in Africa.

Both sides welcomed the UAE’s launch of the US$1 billion “AI for Development” initiative, announced at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, and affirmed its potential to support Africa’s development priorities through innovation and digital transformation.

The Chairperson and the Minister exchanged views on peace and security dynamics in the Horn of Africa, underscoring the close interdependence between stability in the Horn of Africa and security in the Arabian Gulf, including with regard to maritime security and regional prosperity.

On Sudan, both sides underscored the need for an immediate unconditional humanitarian truce, a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, accountability for violations of international humanitarian law, and establishing an independent civilian-led government reflecting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Both sides recalled the statement issued jointly by the African Union Commission and IGAD on 14th September 2025, welcoming the QUAD 12th September 2025 Joint Statement. They further recalled the High-Level Humanitarian Conference convened on the margins of the AU Summit in February 2025, welcomed regional and international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis, and condemned atrocities committed against civilians by the warring parties. They also reaffirmed support for Sudan’s territorial integrity, and unity, and the imperative of a peaceful settlement.

On Somalia, both sides reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability.

Both sides reaffirmed that the occupation of the three islands of the United Arab Emirates (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa) by Iran constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

They reiterated their support for the UAE’s call for a peaceful resolution of the dispute on the three islands, in accordance with international law, including through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

Against the backdrop of the 2026 AU theme on water and sanitation, both sides highlighted the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal, as a key opportunity to advance global action on water resilience. They agreed to cooperate closely, towards tangible, action-oriented deliverables and measurable impact across Africa, through initiatives, such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening AUC–UAE cooperation across shared priorities in support of peace, stability and sustainable development.