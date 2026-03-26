Jordan Armed Forces Intercept Three Missiles Over Past 24 Hours

World

The Jordan Armed Forces announced on Thursday that Iranian missiles targeted the Kingdom three times over the past 24 hours.

The Military Media Directorate at the General Command of the Armed Forces said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted all three missiles with efficiency and professionalism.

Petra quoted the Public Security Directorate’s media spokesperson as saying that the relevant units had dealt with 17 reports over the same period involving falling shrapnel and projectiles.

The spokesperson said no injuries were recorded as a result of those incidents, while some material damage was reported.