Jordan Destroys Five Missiles, One Drone Over Past 24 Hours

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The Jordanian Armed Forces announced that the Kingdom was targeted by five missiles and a drone from Iran during the past 24 hours.

The Military Media Directorate at the General Command of the Armed Forces said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra News) that the Royal Air Force intercepted five of the missiles and drones during the past 24 hours, while air defences were unable to intercept one missile.

Meanwhile, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that the relevant units dealt with 15 reports of falling debris and projectiles during the past 24 hours, noting that no injuries were recorded and the incidents were limited to some material damage.