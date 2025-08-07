July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Last month was Earth's third-warmest July since records began and included a record national temperature in Türkiye of 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 Fahrenheit), scientists said on Thursday.
Last month continued a trend of extreme climate conditions that scientists attribute to man-made global warming, even though there was a pause in record-breaking temperatures for the planet.
According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the average global surface air temperature reached 16.68 C in July, which is 0.45 C above the 1991-2020 average for the month.
"Two years after the hottest July on record, the recent streak of global temperature records is over – for now," said Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S. "But this doesn't mean climate change has stopped. We continued to witness the effects of a warming world in events such as extreme heat and catastrophic floods in July."
