Kallas: U.S. seeks to "divide Europe

World

Emirates 24/7 — The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has asserted that the United States is actively seeking to "divide Europe" and "does not like the European Union." Her comments, published Friday in the Financial Times, follow more than a year of deepening friction in transatlantic relations.

"It is important for everyone to realize that the United States is very clear in its desire to divide Europe. It does not like the EU," Kallas told the newspaper. Her remarks come amid a series of trade investigations launched by the Trump administration this week into the EU and other nations, including China and Japan, over alleged unfair trade practices. These probes could lead to new tariffs by next summer.

Kallas warned that Washington’s current approach mirrors tactics used by the bloc's adversaries and urged member states to negotiate collectively rather than through bilateral deals. "We are an equal power when we are together," she stressed. However, she acknowledged Europe's current defense limitations, stating the bloc still needs to "buy from America" due to a lack of immediate domestic capabilities, while calling for urgent investment in Europe's own military industry.