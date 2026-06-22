Keir Starmer announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

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Labour leader to step down while remaining in office until successor is chosen

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and wife Victoria stand in front of 10 Downing Street door after speaking to the media in London, Monday, June 22, 2026. AP

London: Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party, according to reports.

In a statement delivered outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said that every decision he had made during his time in office had been about “putting the country I love first”.

Visibly emotional, he expressed gratitude to his family, thanking his “fantastic wife, Vic”, whom he described as his “rock”. He also said he wanted to be the “best dad I can to my beautiful children”.

Starmer confirmed that he had spoken to King Charles earlier in the day to inform him of his decision to resign. The conversation took place over the phone while the King was at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

According to reports, Starmer will step down as leader of the Labour Party but will remain Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.

The timeline for the leadership transition has not yet been announced.