Kevin Hassett: Iran Strikes Have Cost United States $12 Billion To Date

World

Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, said on Sunday that military operations launched by the Trump administration against Iran have cost the United States approximately $12 billion so far. In an interview with CBS News’ "Face the Nation," Hassett confirmed the figure, noting it as the most recent update regarding the fiscal impact of the conflict.

The $12 billion expenditure has already surpassed initial Pentagon estimates provided to Congress, which projected the war’s first week would cost roughly $11.3 billion. While Hassett did not specify the exact timeframe covered by these costs, the rapid consumption of funds underscores the high operational intensity of the strikes. The disclosure comes as Washington grapples with the economic fallout of the regional escalation, which has driven global energy prices to multi-year highs.

Asked whether the administration would require additional funding, Hassett indicated that current resources are sufficient, but noted that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is closely monitoring the situation. He said OMB Director Russ Vought would ultimately determine if a supplemental budget request to Congress is necessary. The financial burden of the campaign remains a focal point for lawmakers as they assess the sustainability of the administration's Middle East strategy.