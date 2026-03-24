Kim Jong Un : North Korea’s Nuclear Status is Irreversible

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared on Tuesday that his country’s status as a nuclear-armed state is "irreversible," ruling out any negotiations that exchange disarmament for economic benefits. Addressing the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim emphasized that expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" is essential to national security and regional stability, asserting that maintaining nuclear forces while pursuing development has proven to be the correct strategic choice. He further redefined relations with Seoul, officially labeling South Korea as the North's "most hostile state" and warning that any infringement on Pyongyang's sovereignty would be met "mercilessly without hesitation." Analysts suggest this rhetoric effectively denies South Korea's legitimacy as a counterpart and reinforces Pyongyang’s long-standing argument that nuclear weapons are the only true guarantee against external intervention and unilateral force.

Alongside this hardened security stance, the parliamentary session adopted constitutional amendments and approved a 2026 state budget that allocates 15.8% of total expenditure to defense, specifically for expanding nuclear capabilities. Kim also outlined economic priorities under a new five-year development plan focused on modernizing industry and boosting food and energy production to address chronic shortages in the heavily sanctioned economy. The session also featured a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pledged to deepen the strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. In response, South Korea's Blue House described Kim’s remarks as "undesirable for peaceful coexistence," maintaining that only dialogue can ensure mutual security on the Korean peninsula.