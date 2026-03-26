Kim Jong Un Pledges Unshakable Support for Russia Amid Growing Military Alliance

World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for Russia, stating that Pyongyang will "always be with Moscow" in a strategic choice to defend mutual sovereignty. In a letter published by state media on Wednesday, Kim thanked President Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on his reappointment as head of the North’s highest governing body. This diplomatic exchange underscores the deepening ties between the two nations since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a partnership that has evolved into a robust military alliance involving the dispatch of North Korean ground troops and advanced weapons systems to aid Russia’s war effort.

Intelligence agencies from South Korea and the West estimate that thousands of North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia, primarily in the Kursk region, alongside significant shipments of artillery shells and long-range rocket systems. Analysts suggest this military assistance is being provided in exchange for Russian food supplies and sensitive weapons technology. The growing alignment is further highlighted by a mutual defense pact signed in June 2024, obligating both states to provide immediate military aid in the event of an attack. As regional tensions rise, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also expected to visit Pyongyang this week, signaling a coordinated effort among Moscow’s allies to strengthen bilateral cooperation against Western pressure.