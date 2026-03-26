World

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russia remains in contact with the United States regarding a new round of negotiations for a Ukraine peace settlement, to be held as soon as conditions allow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow is "counting on holding the next round of talks as soon as circumstances permit," noting that some progress toward a settlement had been achieved during previous trilateral discussions. Peskov’s remarks come amid reports that international attention has shifted due to the conflict in Iran, a notion he dismissed as an "absolutely false invention."

While acknowledging that key issues—including territorial disputes—remain unresolved, Peskov rejected claims that the war in Iran had diminished President Vladimir Putin's interest in ending the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin also confirmed that U.S. officials had briefed Moscow on recent discussions between Washington and a Ukrainian delegation held in Florida. These diplomatic maneuvers follow the last three-way peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S., which took place last month, prior to the commencement of military operations against Iran on February 28. As oil prices fluctuate, Moscow maintains its openness to a negotiated settlement, provided the strategic framework aligns with its stated objectives.