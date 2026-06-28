Kuwait air defences intercept missiles and drones

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Authorities urge public to follow safety instructions amid ongoing incident

Kuwait: Kuwait’s armed forces confirmed that its air defence systems are actively responding to missile attacks and hostile drones.

In a statement, the General Staff of the Army said that any sounds of explosions heard were the result of air defence systems intercepting incoming threats.

The military called on the public to remain calm and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, stressing the importance of following official instructions during the incident.



