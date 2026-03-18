Kuwait Dealt With 4 Ballistic Missiles, 23 UAVs In Last 24 Hrs

World

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday that Kuwait's air defence systems have successfully detected and engaged a total of four ballistic missiles and 23 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the last 24 hours amidst the current regional military escalation, Kuwait News Agency reported.

In a media briefing conducted by the Government Communication Centre, Ministry of Defence Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively intercepted the hostile targets within the designated operational zones. Three other drones fell outside the danger zone without inflicting any material damage, he affirmed.