World
Kuwait dealt with 9 ballistic missiles in last 24 hours
WAM - The Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that Kuwait's air defence systems have detected and successfully engaged nine ballistic missiles and four drones in the last 24 hours amidst the current regional military escalation.
In a media briefing, Ministry of Defense Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively intercepted the hostile targets within the designated operational zones without material damage reported.