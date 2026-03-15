Kuwait detects 14 hostile drones over 24 hours

World

Kuwait announced that its armed forces detected 14 hostile drones that entered the country’s airspace during the past 24 hours, eight of which were destroyed.

The falling debris caused some material damage and three members of the armed forces sustained minor injuries.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, Spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence, as saying during a media briefing on the ongoing developments that the injured personnel received the necessary treatment and their health condition is stable.

He added that three of the hostile drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing damage to the radar system without any human injuries being recorded, while three others fell outside the threat zone and did not pose any danger. He noted that the National Guard forces also managed to intercept and destroy five hostile drones.