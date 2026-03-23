Kuwait Intercepts Hostile Ballistic Missile; Authorities Handle 14 Debris Reports

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Kuwait announced the interception and destruction of one hostile ballistic missile within its airspace during the past 24 hours, with no human injuries or material damage recorded, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

This coincided with explosive ordnance disposal teams handling 14 reports related to falling debris resulting from defensive interception operations, bringing the total number of reports handled since the start of the Iranian aggression on Kuwait to 498.

This was announced during a media briefing dedicated to reviewing the latest operational and field developments, where Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, affirmed the continued efforts of the Kuwaiti armed forces, in full coordination and cooperation with various military and security entities, to carry out their duties with the highest levels of readiness and efficiency to safeguard the country’s security and stability.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Nasser Bousalaib, Director-General of the General Department of Security Relations and Media and official spokesperson of Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, stated that warning sirens were activated twice during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of activations since the start of the aggression to 118, while presenting visual footage of several reports related to falling debris or objects outside the threat zone.