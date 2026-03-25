Kuwaiti Defences Detect 20 Ballistic Missiles, 9 Drones in 24 Hours

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Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence announced today that air defence systems detected 20 ballistic missiles and nine hostile drones within the country’s airspace during the past 24 hours.

Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said in a media briefing carried by Kuwait News Agency that 13 missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while seven fell outside the threat zone without posing any danger.

He added that six hostile drones were destroyed, while two targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire that is being handled by specialised teams without any human injuries reported. One drone also fell outside the threat zone.

He noted that the National Guard’s Task Force managed to destroy one drone and five unmanned aerial vehicles within areas of responsibility as part of coordination and integration among military entities.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior stated that explosive ordnance disposal teams handled 43 reports related to falling debris resulting from defensive interception operations during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of reports handled since the start of the aggression to 550.