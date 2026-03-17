Lebanon Death Toll From Israeli Strikes Rises To 912 Since March 2

World

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Tuesday that the total death toll since the start of the Israeli assault on March 2 has risen to 912, with 2,221 others injured. In its daily situational report, the ministry confirmed that 26 people were killed and 80 others sustained injuries during the past 24 hours alone.

Israeli warplanes continued to execute heavy airstrikes across several regions of Lebanon, specifically targeting towns in the south and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Earlier in the day, an Israeli strike hit the airport road in the capital, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries.

In southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle between the towns of Aabba and Jebchit killed one individual and injured another. Additional strikes saw the destruction of a residential building in the town of Toul and another fatality following a drone attack on a vehicle in Al-Sultaniyah.

The Lebanese Armed Forces also announced a military casualty, confirming that one soldier was killed and five others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh. Rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities warn of further casualties amidst the persistent aerial campaign.