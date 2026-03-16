Lebanon Displacement Hits One Million Milestone Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

World

Lebanon announced on Monday that more than one million people have been displaced since the onset of the latest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese government stated that intensified Israeli airstrikes have forced approximately 20% of the country’s total population to flee vast areas in the south and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Official sources reported that the death toll from the ongoing bombardment has reached nearly 850 individuals to date. Meanwhile, fears of a full-scale ground invasion by Tel Aviv are mounting, particularly as some Israeli military vehicles have been reported pushing into southern Lebanon.