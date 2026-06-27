Lebanon, Israel sign US-brokered framework agreement

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the negotiators had taken an important step towards achieving peace between Lebanon and Israel.

Washington: Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement today following several days of negotiations in Washington.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the negotiators had taken an important step towards achieving peace between Lebanon and Israel, adding "There's a lot of work ahead. We don't in any way underestimate the difficulty of the task ahead, but we understand the importance of it. How vital it is, and we are honoured to have played a part in bringing this together."

