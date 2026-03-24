Lebanon Withdraws Accreditation of Iran’s Ambassador and Orders Immediate Departure

World

The Lebanese government on Tuesday withdrew the accreditation of Iran's ambassador and ordered him to leave the country by Sunday, officially declaring him "persona non grata." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Denise Rahme told The Associated Press that while the ambassador must depart, the Iranian embassy will continue to operate under a charge d’affaires to head its diplomatic mission. This significant escalation follows a series of tensions, with the Ministry also summoning the Lebanese ambassador to Tehran for consultations, citing what it described as Iran's violation of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two nations.

The Lebanese government has become increasingly critical of Tehran’s regional activities, accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of operating within Lebanon alongside Hezbollah and dragging the war-torn country into a broader conflict with Israel. Amidst the ongoing hostilities, Beirut had already ordered Iranian nationals to leave the country, while Israel confirmed that several of its recent strikes targeted IRGC officials operating on Lebanese soil. These developments mark a sharp shift in Beirut's foreign policy as it seeks to distance itself from external military interference and reassert its national sovereignty over its diplomatic and security landscape.