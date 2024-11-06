'Let's make America great again', Trump urges Americans in powerful message

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed the American people following his announced victory in the US presidential election, calling for an end to divisions and a commitment to unity. He stated, "Let's make America great again.”

Trump addressed his supporters in the nation early Wednesday morning after earning more than 270 electoral votes, and expressed joy over his win against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, declaring himself the 47th President of the United States.

He said, “Success is going to bring us together and we are going to start by all putting America first. We have to fix it because together we can truly make America great again for all Americans."

Trump declared his victories in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina. He notched more than 270 electoral votes, officially defeating Harris. "We also have won the popular vote," he added.

Trump extended his gratitude to his supporters, his wife Melania, his children, and Mike Johnson, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, who was among the first to congratulate him on his victory.

Reflecting on his campaign’s success, Trump noted it brought together Americans from diverse backgrounds. He emphasised his commitment to delivering on campaign promises, particularly in reforming immigration, addressing border issues, and reducing taxes for American citizens.

