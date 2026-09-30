Lufthansa flight diverts to Lyon after passenger's lithium battery catches fire on board

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The crew on the Frankfurt-Lisbon Airbus A321 immediately contained the fire using a protective bag designed for lithium batteries

The incident occurred on board an Airbus A321-200 aircraft carrying 198 passengers on its way to the Portuguese capital. File photograph

Lufthansa announced that a flight from Frankfurt to Lisbon was forced to divert to the French city of Lyon after a portable lithium battery belonging to one of the passengers caught fire.

The incident occurred on board an Airbus A321-200 aircraft carrying 198 passengers on its way to the Portuguese capital.

A company spokesperson stated that the crew immediately dealt with the incident, placing the battery in a protective bag specifically designed for lithium batteries. He confirmed that no injuries were reported, adding that the pilot decided to divert the flight to Lyon as a precautionary measure.