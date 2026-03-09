MACRON: FRANCE PREPARES "PURELY DEFENSIVE" MISSION TO REOPEN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

World

Emirates 24/7 — French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that Paris and its allies are preparing a "purely defensive" future mission to secure maritime navigation and escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking during a high-stakes visit to Cyprus, Macron emphasized that this initiative would commence following the de-escalation of the most intense phase of the current Middle East conflict, aiming to restore stability to one of the world's most critical energy transit corridors.

The French President detailed a significant escalation of France's naval footprint in the region to support both independent and European-led operations. Macron confirmed that Paris will deploy two additional frigates to the Red Sea as part of the ongoing EU maritime mission. Furthermore, the total French military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and near the Strait of Hormuz is set to include eight frigates, two amphibious helicopter carriers, and the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which is currently stationed near the Greek island of Crete.

In a strong diplomatic gesture from Paphos military airport, Macron underscored that any attack on Cyprus—a member of the European Union—would be viewed as an assault on the entire continent. "The defense of Cyprus is a fundamental matter for your country, for your neighbor and friend Greece, but also for France and the European Union," Macron stated, reinforcing the principle of European collective security. "When Cyprus is attacked, Europe is attacked."

The President's remarks highlight France's pivot toward a more robust military role in the Middle East to safeguard international trade routes and support regional partners. By linking the security of Cyprus directly to European sovereignty, Macron signaled that France remains committed to maintaining a long-term strategic presence to counter regional threats and ensure the free flow of maritime commerce amidst the geopolitical fallout of the ongoing war.