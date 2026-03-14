Macron Offers To Facilitate Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Talks

World

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Saturday that France is prepared to facilitate ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Paris. In a statement posted on X, Macron revealed that the Lebanese leadership has signaled an openness toward direct dialogue with Israel, urging the Israeli government to "seize this opportunity" to launch talks and reach a lasting diplomatic resolution.

The French President called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, demanding that Israel halt its military offensive and that Hezbollah end its current activities. Macron emphasized that a comprehensive agreement is essential to allowing Lebanese authorities to fulfill their sovereign obligations and safeguard the country's independence.

"Every possible effort must be exerted to prevent Lebanon from sliding into chaos," Macron stated, highlighting the urgency of the diplomatic track. France continues to position itself as a key mediator in the region, advocating for de-escalation to preserve Lebanon’s stability and prevent further regional collapse.