Mansour bin Zayed and Emir of Qatar Hold Meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the sidelines of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the fraternal ties between the UAE and Qatar and discussed means of advancing bilateral cooperation in all fields to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in the region, along with topics on the summit’s agenda.