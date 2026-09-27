Mass shootings in South Africa leave at least 27 dead

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Police are searching for multiple gunmen after separate attacks near Johannesburg and Cape Town killed at least 27 people

People gather at the site of a deadly shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, September 27, 2026. REUTERS

Cape Town: At least 27 people were killed in two separate mass shootings near South Africa's two largest cities, police said on Sunday.

The South African Police Service said 17 people were killed on Saturday night after suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols opened fire at a bar in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

Blood stains on the ground next to an emergency vehicle at the site of a deadly shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, September 27, 2026. REUTERS

In a separate incident, police said 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town, at around 1am on Sunday.

The latest attacks come only days after a mass shooting at a house party near the east coast city of Durban left 11 people dead, including a pregnant woman.

Police said no arrests had been made in either of the latest shootings and that preliminary reports indicated authorities were searching for multiple suspects in both cases.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.