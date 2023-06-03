Mohamed bin Rashid Stands with India After Tragic Train Collision

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai , extend his deepest condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic train collision.

HH Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter : "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic train collision. Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones and to the injured. The UAE stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.".

