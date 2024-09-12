Mohammed bin Rashid and China’s Premier of the State Council discuss ways to deepen bilateral partnership

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China. The two leaders discussed the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and China, and explored new avenues to expand ties.

The meeting, which took place at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, highlighted the steady growth of UAE-China ties under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions spanned a range of political, economic, commercial, and cultural issues, with both leaders emphasising the need to deepen cooperation to serve mutual interests and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Charman of the Dubai Media Council; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

HH Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's pride in its strong partnership with China. He highlighted that the UAE and China can work together to create new pathways for a prosperous global future. His Highness stressed the UAE's commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, tourism, renewable energy, technology, education, and culture to serve the interests of the people of both nations.

The meeting highlighted the positive impact of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's historic visit to Beijing in May, which resulted in several agreements and provided a strong impetus to bilateral relations. They also commended the growth in economic ties, with the UAE being China's largest Arab trading partner and China being the UAE's top partner. In 2023, non-oil trade between the two countries reached about AED296 billion.

They also explored new investment opportunities and ways to boost collaboration between the private sectors of the two countries. The meeting noted how the UAE’s robust infrastructure, flexible regulations, and secure environment offer strong support and protection for investors, providing the ideal conditions for business success and growth.

The two sides also touched on the UAE's crucial role in the global economy and its participation in the Belt and Road Initiative. The discussion noted how the country’s strategic location, world-class ports, exceptional logistics capabilities, and advanced infrastructure, enable it to contribute significantly to the initiative.

The meeting also covered the latest regional and international developments, especially in the Middle East. The leaders stressed the importance of exploring new solutions for achieving a just and comprehensive peace, enabling the region to advance sustainable development and fulfil the aspirations of its people for a secure and prosperous future.

