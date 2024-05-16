Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Manama along with Mansour bin Zayed to participate in the 33rd Arab Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Bahrain today to participate in the meeting of the Arab League Council, which is gathering at a summit level amidst its 33rd regular session scheduled to begin later in the day.

Upon arrival in Bahrain’s capital Manama, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed were greeted by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain and Prime Minister, who welcomed His Highness and the delegation accompanying him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is accompanied by a high-level official delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and His Excellency Fahd Mohammed Salem bin Kardos Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.