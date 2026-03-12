MUSLIM COUNCIL OF ELDERS STRONGLY CONDEMNS ISRAEL'S CLOSURE OF AL‑AQSA MOSQUE TO WORSHIPPERS DURING RAMADAN

World

WAM - The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, has strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the continued actions of the Israeli authorities in closing the gates of Al‑Aqsa Mosque to worshippers—particularly during the holy month of Ramadan—in a flagrant violation of the freedom of worship and a provocation to the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

The Council affirmed in a statement today its absolute rejection of the restrictions and measures imposed by the Israel to obstruct worshippers’ access to Al‑Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem, stressing that such practices constitute a clear breach of international law. These actions also represent a blatant violation of the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, as well as of the fundamental principle of free and non‑discriminatory access to places of worship.

The Council reiterated that Al‑Aqsa Mosque, in its entirety—spanning 144 dunams—is an exclusively Muslim place of worship, and calls upon the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to take a firm stance to halt the violations of the Israel against Al‑Aqsa Mosque. It further urged decisive action to end unlawful practices targeting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and to ensure respect for freedom of worship and the sanctity of holy places.