Nabil Fahmy appointed new Arab League Secretary-General

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The Council expressed its best wishes for his success in carrying out the responsibilities of his new position.

Amman: The Council of the League of Arab States at ministerial level, during its meeting held in the Jordanian capital Amman yesterday evening, approved the appointment of Nabil Fahmy as the new Secretary-General of the League of Arab States for a five-year term, effective from July 1.



The Council expressed its best wishes for his success in carrying out the responsibilities of his new position, affirming its confidence in his diplomatic experience and ability to continue advancing joint Arab action and addressing current challenges.