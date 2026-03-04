NATO Defenses Destroy Iranian Ballistic Missile in Turkish Airspace

EMIRATES 24/7 – NATO’s integrated air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean intercepted and destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile over Turkey on Wednesday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense confirmed. The missile, launched from Iran, crossed through Syrian and Iraqi airspace before being neutralized as it entered Turkish territory.

In an official statement, the Ministry reported no casualties or injuries. While asserting Turkey’s "full right to respond to any hostile acts," the statement emphasized a call for restraint, urging all concerned parties to refrain from any steps that could further escalate regional tensions.

The interception triggered an immediate diplomatic response. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to lodge a formal protest regarding the missile’s trajectory toward Turkish airspace, according to a diplomatic source.

During the exchange, Fidan underscored the necessity of de-escalation, warning that such incidents risk broadening the scope of the regional conflict. The event underscores the heightened state of readiness of NATO's defense architecture amid increasing regional instability.