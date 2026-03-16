Netanyahu Mocks Social Media Rumors Regarding His Death

World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a short video on Sunday to mock widespread social media rumors claiming he had been killed. Appearing in a cafe near Jerusalem while holding a cup of coffee, the Prime Minister used humor to dismiss the speculation that had circulated across various digital platforms. In the video posted on his official X account, Netanyahu sarcastically remarked on his love for coffee, directly addressing the misinformation regarding his well-being that had gained traction among online audiences.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to debunk specific claims that his recent televised speeches were generated using artificial intelligence. He held his hands up to the camera, jokingly asking viewers if they wished to count his fingers, a direct reference to viral posts alleging he appeared to have six fingers in previous footage. By engaging with these digital conspiracies personally, Netanyahu sought to reaffirm his physical presence and counter the narrative of "deepfake" technology being used to mask his absence from the public eye.

Beyond the mockery of rumors, the video carried a serious message regarding national security and public safety. Netanyahu urged Israeli citizens to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines during rocket alerts, noting that public resilience provides essential strength to the government and the military. He emphasized that the psychological warfare being conducted on social media should not distract from the operational reality of the ongoing conflict and the internal stability of the state's leadership and security apparatus.

Regarding military operations, the Prime Minister indicated that Israel is currently engaged in significant actions against regional adversaries that cannot yet be fully disclosed. He asserted that the military is delivering powerful strikes against targets in Iran and Lebanon as part of its broader defense strategy. The video concluded with a reinforcement of his commitment to the nation's security, framing the rumors of his demise as a failed attempt by opponents to undermine Israeli morale during a period of high-stakes military escalation.