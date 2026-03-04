Netanyahu seeks urgent U.S. clarity on reported 'back-channel' talks with Tehran

Emirates 24/7 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official inquiry to the White House seeking clarification on intelligence suggesting secret contacts between the Trump administration and the Iranian regime, sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

The Israeli move is driven by deep-seated concerns that Washington may be pursuing a ceasefire agreement before Israel achieves its primary military objectives. According to the sources, Israeli intelligence flagged signals of Iranian attempts to establish communication channels with President Trump’s inner circle to discuss de-escalation.

White House officials sought to allay these fears, assuring Netanyahu that no direct or clandestine dialogue has been initiated with Tehran. A senior U.S. official characterized the current coordination with Israel as being at a stage of "unprecedented convergence," noting daily communication between Trump’s envoys, Mossad leadership, and the Israeli government.

While Washington denied engaging in negotiations, U.S. sources revealed that Tehran has indeed attempted to "test the waters" by sending messages through regional intermediaries. However, the Trump administration reportedly disregarded these overtures, dismissing them as "insincere."

President Trump addressed the speculation with a firm stance on his Truth Social platform, ruling out any current negotiations with the Iranian leadership. He asserted that Tehran’s military and command capabilities have been "struck at the core."

"The time for talk has passed," Trump added, in his characteristic style.