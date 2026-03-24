No Tsunami Threat After Deep 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Near Tonga

No Tsunami Threat After Deep 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Near T...

World

A tsunami ‌was not expected after a deep 7.6 ​magnitude earthquake struck ​near the Tonga islands on Tuesday, according to ​the Pacific Tsunami Warning ​Centre (PTWC).

"There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is ​located too deep ​inside the earth," PTWC said.

The ‌quake was at a depth of nearly 238 km (148 miles), the ​US Geological ​Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake's epicentre was over ​150 km from ​the town of Neiafu in Tonga, the USGS added.