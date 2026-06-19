No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without French approval, Foreign Minister Barrot says

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Barrot said there would be no stability ⁠in the region unless U.S. talks with Iran also dealt with Iran's ballistic missile programme and support for proxies

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a conference with Israeli and Palestinian civil society groups to support a two-state solution in Paris, Friday June 12, 2026. (AP)

PARIS: France wants to play ​a role in talks dealing with Iran's nuclear programme and will ‌not approve the ​lifting of UN sanctions unless it is satisfied by the terms of a final accord, its foreign minister said on Friday.



Jean-Noel Barrot, whose country is a veto-wielding member of the United Nations Security Council, told broadcaster franceinfo there would be no stability ⁠in the region unless U.S. talks with Iran also dealt with Iran's ballistic missile programme and support for proxies.



"The return for major concessions that will be asked of Iran is the lifting of ‌sanctions, sanctions that were taken at the United Nations," he said.



"France is a permanent member of the United Nations (Security Council) so as was ‌the case 10 years ago, France will have to give ‌its approval for the sanctions to be lifted."



The agreement ‌reached between the United States ‌and Iran this week calls for negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme to take place over the ​next 60 days, ‌with a final ​deal to be endorsed by the Security ⁠Council.



European powers fear an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team may fail to secure a robust nuclear agreement or address Iran’s ballistic missile programme in ​the next ⁠phase, risking a prolonged ⁠standoff.



France, Britain and Germany want a role shaping the coming talks after being sidelined in recent months.



The three countries first engaged Iran on ⁠its nuclear programme in 2003 and later worked with then-U.S. President Barack Obama to secure a 2015 deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.



U.S. President Donald Trump has been disparaging of that accord, which he pulled the U.S. out of ‌during his first presidency.



"Our objective is to get major concessions from the Iranian regime, a ​radical change in posture. And we will have our word to say, because as a member of the UNSC it will be necessarily linked to the resolution of this crisis," Barrot said.