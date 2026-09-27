Nor’easter causes flooding, power outages and flight disruptions across US Northeast

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More than 400 flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of homes remained without power as a powerful storm battered the US East Coast

Ted Friedli kayaks his way through a flooded section of Florence Ave. duringa Nor-easter in Long Branch, N.J. AP

New York: A powerful nor’easter sweeping across the US East Coast has triggered widespread flooding, power outages and travel disruptions from Washington, D.C. to Maine.

More than 68,000 homes and businesses in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania remained without electricity on Saturday evening, according to power outage tracking data. Earlier in the day, the number exceeded 119,000 customers.

New York was the hardest-hit state, with more than 31,000 customers still without power, while Connecticut and New Jersey each reported more than 12,000 outages.

PSEG Long Island said severe weather affected more than 13,000 customers across Long Island and the Rockaways, with strong winds bringing down trees, branches and power lines. The utility said it had already restored electricity to more than 45,000 customers affected since Friday morning.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric said crews were working to restore power to more than 19,000 homes and businesses in New York state, particularly in parts of Ulster County, with repair work expected to continue into Sunday.

The storm also caused significant flooding across parts of New Jersey, from Bergen County in the north to Cape May County in the south. Some communities along the Jersey Shore issued voluntary evacuation notices.

Flooded section of Rt. 36 near Avenel Blvd., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 in Long Branch, N.J. AP

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium announced that rock band AC/DC's concert scheduled for Friday had been postponed until October 2 due to the weather.

Air travel was heavily affected, with flight-tracking service FlightAware reporting 439 flight cancellations and 2,459 delays involving US airports by Saturday evening.

The US National Weather Service warned that the nor’easter would continue bringing coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions through Monday.

In response, the governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency in areas expected to experience the worst conditions, including New York City. Connecticut also activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts.

Authorities continue to monitor the storm as emergency crews work to restore power and address flooding-related impacts across the region.