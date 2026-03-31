NORINCO LUCA: China’s First 7-Tonne Fully Indigenous Cargo Drone Completes Maiden Flight

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China’s domestically developed NORINCO LUCA large cargo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) completed its maiden flight on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, Henan province, marking a milestone in the country’s low-altitude logistics sector, Global Times reported.

Developed by state-owned Norinco Group, the aircraft is the largest logistics unmanned cargo plane to achieve a successful first flight, according to the company, representing China’s first 7-tonne-class fixed-wing “unmanned aerial heavy truck”.

During the test flight, the aircraft took off after a runway roll of just over 200 metres and remained airborne for around 30 minutes, successfully validating key systems including flight control, avionics, electromechanical systems, propulsion and fuel systems, and overall flight performance, before returning for a stable landing.

Designed for heavy-duty logistics operations, the NORINCO LUCA has a wingspan of 25 metres, a length of 17 metres and a height of 4.5 metres. It can carry a maximum payload of 3.5 tonnes, its chief designer Geng Jianzhong said.

Chief designer Geng Jianzhong told the Global Times, "In emergency scenarios, it can carry 1,750 winter jackets weighing 2 kilogrammes each, or 700 standard disaster-relief tents. From an industrial logistics perspective, this capacity is sufficient to transport large mechanical components - even, in some cases, an entire production line."

The aircraft features an 18-cubic-metre unobstructed cargo bay compatible with standard containers and specialised cold-chain units, enabling it to transport a wide range of goods, including industrial components, fresh produce and emergency supplies.

With a range exceeding 3,000 km at full load, the UAV is suited for cross-regional transport, including time-sensitive deliveries such as seafood and medical supplies. Its short take-off and landing capability allows it to operate from runways as short as 200 metres, as well as from basic airstrips and roads, improving access to remote areas.

The platform is supported by an intelligent dispatch system enabling centralised control of multiple aircraft and continuous operations.

Built on a modular design, the NORINCO LUCA can also be adapted for a range of applications, including emergency communications, weather modification, border patrol and electronic reconnaissance.