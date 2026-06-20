One killed and several injured in train collision north of L...

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East Midlands Railway, which operated both London-bound trains involved in the ⁠crash, confirmed that the driver of one of the services had been killed.

Emergency personnel work on a train on the tracks outside Bedford, England, after a train from Corby to London St. Pancras and another from Nottingham to London St. Pancras, collided on Friday June 19, 2026. (AP)



LONDON: A train driver was ‌killed ​and dozens more injured in a collision between two commuter services about 60 miles (100 km) north of London on Friday afternoon.



East Midlands Railway, which operated both London-bound trains involved in the ⁠crash, confirmed in a statement on X on Saturday that the driver of one of the services had been killed.



A video posted ‌on social media by one of the passengers showed what appeared to be the front of one ‌train entangled with the back of another, ‌with the carriages appearing to remain upright on ‌the tracks.

The East ‌of England Ambulance Service said that in addition to a person ​who died at ‌the scene, ​11 people suffered very ⁠serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured and 56 had minor injuries.



"My thoughts are with the family ​of ⁠the person ⁠who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured," Prime Minister Keir Starmer ⁠said in a statement. The cause of the incident was not immediately known, and transport minister Heidi Alexander said an investigation was underway.



Peter Knapp, a doctor who said on social media ‌site Bluesky he was on board one of the trains, described ​a "sudden crash" with one carriage off the rails and said he had sustained minor injuries.