Pakistan Offers to Host Peace Talks to End US-Israeli War on Iran

World

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday his country's willingness to host diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran to end the ongoing conflict, following President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone threatened strikes on Iranian power plants. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Sharif emphasized that Pakistan stands "ready and honored" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" for a comprehensive settlement, contingent upon the concurrence of both Washington and Tehran. This diplomatic overture comes as the international community seeks to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough in a war that has severely destabilized global energy markets and regional security since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

The offer follows remarks by President Trump on Monday, describing recent conversations with Iranian representatives as "very good and productive" and aimed at a total resolution of hostilities. According to Trump, the discussions involved Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; however, the Iranian side has presented a conflicting narrative. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf—identified by some sources as the primary interlocutor—dismissed reports of the talks as "fake news." The diplomatic standoff remains tense as Iran continues its retaliatory campaign against countries hosting U.S. bases and maintains a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, further complicating the prospects for a swift mediation.