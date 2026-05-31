Pilgrims complete final Hajj ritual

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Farewell Tawaf marks end of 1447 AH pilgrimage

Makkah: Pilgrims performed the final stoning of the Jamarat on Saturday, marking the third day of Tashreeq and the last day of the 1447 AH Hajj season.

After completing the ritual, pilgrims who remained in Mina departed for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform the Farewell Tawaf, signifying the conclusion of their Hajj pilgrimage.

The Grand Mosque and its courtyards witnessed a smooth flow of pilgrims entering and exiting, as well as performing Tawaf, supported by operational plans for crowd management and organised movement routes within the mosque. These measures have helped facilitate the movement of visitors and improve the efficiency of services provided to them, according to the Saudi Press Agency.