Police evacuate homes near US air base in England, detain men over suspected explosives offences
Several properties were evacuated and a number of men detained as bomb-disposal experts examined vehicles near RAF Fairford
London: Police have evacuated a number of homes near a US air base in England and arrested several men on suspicion of explosives-related offences.
Gloucestershire Police said several properties in Whelford, in western England, were being evacuated. The area is located close to RAF Fairford, a base used by American forces during the conflict with Iran.
The force said a number of men had been detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.
Army bomb-disposal experts were also deployed to examine several vehicles as part of the investigation.
Police did not immediately provide further details about the operation or the number of people arrested.