Police evacuate homes near US air base in England, detain men over suspected explosives offences

Police evacuate homes near US air base in England, detain me...

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Several properties were evacuated and a number of men detained as bomb-disposal experts examined vehicles near RAF Fairford

Police stand at a road block on the road to RAF Fairford after an incident, in Whelford, England, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 . AP

London: Police have evacuated a number of homes near a US air base in England and arrested several men on suspicion of explosives-related offences.

Gloucestershire Police said several properties in Whelford, in western England, were being evacuated. The area is located close to RAF Fairford, a base used by American forces during the conflict with Iran.

The force said a number of men had been detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident close to RAF Fairford,, in Whelford, England, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 . AP

Army bomb-disposal experts were also deployed to examine several vehicles as part of the investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the operation or the number of people arrested.