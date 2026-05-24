Powerful bomb explodes near railway track in southwest Pakistan

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Force of explosion caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire; many injured

Firefighters work to extinguish the burning cars at the site of bomb explosion, in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, May 24, 2026. AP

Quetta, Pakistan: A powerful bomb exploded near a railway track as a train carrying passengers passed through the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday, wounding more than two dozen people, officials said.



The force of the explosion caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air, according to footage shared online.